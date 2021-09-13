Ronnie Maurice Jackson, 64, born on Nov. 25, 1956, to the late Raymond Lee Jackson and Mary Liza Jackson in Roxanna, Del., departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del.
He was educated in the Indian River School District and attended trade school for auto-body, fender, carpentry and woodwork. He was employed in the poultry industry for more than 47 years, working at Townsends Poultry and then Mountaire Farms, until his health declined. He was also previously employed at Vlasic Foods and Georgia House.
Jackson loved working with his hands, making personalized clocks and plaques, and working on his cars (especially his unique yellow car, “Lemon Twist,” as he called it). The first plaque that he made could be seen hanging at the Pentecostal Church of God in Millsboro, Del., saying, “Prayer Changes Things.” He had a great personality, loved to joke around and was an all-around nice man. He was well-liked by the younger generation and affectionately called “Uncle Ronnie” by not only his nieces and nephews but also their friends.
He loved music and playing the guitar. He especially enjoyed gospel music and the blues. His favorite gospel songs were: “There’s a Leak in this Old Building,” “My Soul has been Anchored,” “Walk around Heaven,” The Gates Swing Open” and “Silent Night” by The Temptations, which he enjoyed particularly during Christmastime. He was a member and guitarist at the Pentecostal Church of God in Millsboro, under the leadership of the Most Rev. Marion L. Hendricks.
Jackson was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Elizabeth Jackson; his parents, Raymond Lee and Mary Liza Jackson; two brothers-in-law, Quinn Harmon and Peter Davis Jr.; and twin great-granddaughters Nova and Nevaeh. He leaves to cherish fond memories two daughters, Tynetta Curtis of Bridgeville, Del., and Shelly Bolden (and Drexel Bolden Jr.) of Seaford, Del.; a son, Ernest Conquest of Laurel, Del.; a goddaughter, Tynikia Conquest (whom he called “Nooch”) of Georgetown, Del.; nine grandchildren, whom he truly loved with all his heart, Erica Conquest, Tynetta Curtis, Rodney Leonard Jr., Tyra Curtis, Rontrell Maurice Leonard, Monesha Conquest, Shirleshia Leonard and Dominick Conquest; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind three sisters, Linda Dorsey (and Alex), Gladys Harmon and Mary Emma Jackson (who was his caregiver), all of Millsboro; two brothers, Forrest Jackson of Millsboro, and Anthony Jackson (and Linda) of Willingboro, N.J.; six sisters-in-law, Doretta Conquest, Kathleen Bowen (and William), Claretta Jackson (and Billy) and Patricia Jones (and Rufus), all of Millsboro, and Doreen Conquest of Georgetown, Del, and Jeanette Davis of Dover, Del.; two brothers-in-law, Roger Conquest (and Ruth) of Georgetown, Marcus Conquest (and Catina) of Seaford, Del.; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Pentecostal Church of God, 27071 Bethesda Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Millsboro.