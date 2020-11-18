Ronald W. Lightcap, 82, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Morton and Wayne, Pa., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, while surrounded by his loving family, in the comfort of his home. He was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Wilmington, Del., son of the late Elwood Wesley Lightcap and the late Thelma Hazel (Zeyher) Lightcap.
He was a graduate of Wilmington High School, in the Class of 1956, and the Famous Artists School of commercial art and illustration in Westport, Conn., in 1960. He also attended Wharton Business College.
Lightcap proudly served his country in the Delaware Army National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in the 261st Signal Corps with 23 years of service. He also served as a commercial lender, originally with Fidelity Bank in Philadelphia, Pa., (now known as Wells Fargo), retiring in 2000.
He was a talented artist and was well-known in many of the art leagues in the area. He was a member of the Rehoboth Art League, Millsboro Art League and the Milton Art Guild. He also enjoyed playing tennis. However, his true passion was for his family and time spent with his grandchildren.
Lightcap is survived by his loving wife of 53.5 years, Ruthann (Reichenbach) Lightcap; two daughters, Rochelle Petrauschke and her husband, William, and Rebecca Nemec and her husband, Jason; five grandchildren, Zachary, Samuel, Emilie, Marcus and Heidi; a sister, Barbara Fidance; and a nephew, Joseph Fidance.
A celebration of Lightcap’s life will be held at noon, with visitation at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Long Neck United Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. A luncheon is planned to follow the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Long Neck U.M.C. Benevolence Fund; 32051 Long Neck Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966, or to Hope Walks; P.O. Box 1098; Mechanicsburg, PA 17055; or to Rehoboth Art League; 12 Dodds Ln.; Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.