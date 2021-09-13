Ronald Victor “Ron” Carroll Sr., 69, the beloved husband of Susan Carroll, passed on Sept. 1, 2021. He was born and raised in Baltimore, Md., and was a member of the STA-ILA Local 953 for 44 years, later retiring in Ocean View, Del.
He played drums for different bands in Baltimore in his early days and loved all music, as well as tennis, bowling, acting and boating. He is so loved and will be so missed.
Carroll was preceded in death by his father, Harry Carroll, and his mother, Norma Carroll, and a brother, Harry Carroll. He is survived by two sons, Ronald Victor Carroll Jr. and his wife, Tracy, and his grandson, Reese Carroll of Belcamp, Md., and Robert Vincent Carroll and his wife, Kelly, and his grandson Benjamin Carroll of Bel Air, Md. He is also survived by a sister, Karen Carroll, and a brother, Michael Carroll, of York, Pa., along with his nieces and nephews. Also surviving Carroll is his stepdaughter, Jericho Katherine Schaffer of California, and two granddaughters, Gayatri and Lalita; as well as his sisters-in-law, Cynthia Klipstein, Barbara Hartman and Margie Hammer.
Donations in Carroll’s name to Vitas Hospice of Delaware and the Alzheimer’s Association would be greatly appreciated. The family is having a private service. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.