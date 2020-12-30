Ronald Steven “Ron” Farkosh, 60, passed away peacefully at his home in Ocean View, Del., surrounded by his family and loved ones on Dec. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1960, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to Carl A. Farkosh and Leona (Clark) Farkosh.
He was a beloved husband and father who poured his heart and soul into his family. His family cherished his humor and selflessness, which he displayed with love and pride. He will be remembered as a hard-working man who remained humble and honest.
He successfully established and operated Farkosh Floor Covering with his wife, Cherie, for over 30 years. He spent a great deal of time teaching his three children his craft. Andrew, Jenna and Evan will proudly carry on his work ethic. He valued family time as well as the peace he found within nature. His family is honored he shared his love of the outdoors with each of them including camping, hunting, hiking, and fishing.
Farkosh was preceded in death by his father and by his brothers, Larry Farkosh and Carl Farkosh. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Cherie Barbour Farkosh of Ocean View; his three children, Andrew Farkosh and his wife, Chelsey Gordon-Farkosh, of Fredericksburg, Va., Jenna Farkosh (and Brian Nieto) of Ocean View and Evan Farkosh of Baltimore, Md.; his mother, Leona (Clark) Rupert of Pottstown, Pa.; his sisters, Mary Ann Henry and her husband, Jack, of Perkiomenville, Pa., and Lucinda Dewalt (and Pete Hall) of Pottstown, Pa.; many nieces and nephews; and his golden retriever and hunting companion, Colt, who was always by his side.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled in early 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcomed at to Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org/support/donateOnlineSecure.aspx?promoKey=MemorialHonorGiving&ID=4889), Compassionate Care Hospice of the Delmarva Peninsula – an Amedisys Company (www.amedisys.com/about/foundation), or Thomas Jefferson Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center (https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/centers-institutes/sidney-kimmel-cancer-center/give.html).