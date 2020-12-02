Ronald R. Waidlich, 90, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Mechanicsburg, Pa., passed away and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, while surrounded by his loving wife and family in the comfort of his own home. He was born in Paxtang, Pa., on July 29, 1930, son of the late Henry R. Waidlich and the late Violet (Snyder) Waidlich.
“Ron” proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Missing his wife and wanting to feel close to her, he named his military vehicle, “Jodiegal.” Following his discharge, Waidlich began his career with the Stroehmann Bread Company and retired in 1992 after 38 years of service, never missing a day of work. He was a member of Apostolic Faith Church in Mechanicsburg and also Lighthouse Christian Center in Milford, Del. Waidlich was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Waidlich, and two sisters, Lois Peck and Carol Schmidt. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joan D. (Seidel) Waidlich; four children, Kenneth E. Kirby and his wife, Elaine, of Havertown, Pa., Ronald D. Waidlich and his wife, Janice, of Charlotte, N.C., Nan Lucas and her husband, Gerald, of Sandy Lake, Pa., and Joan Race and her husband, Paul, of Millsboro, Del.; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org).
A private funeral service for family was held Nov. 29, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Long Neck, Del. Interment will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.