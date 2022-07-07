Ronald P. “Ronnie” Liberto, 79, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Joppa, Md., passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Oct. 1, 1942, son of the late Charles P. Liberto and the late Clara May (Smith) Liberto.
Liberto worked for 47 years with Mars Supermarkets, starting first as a bagger and retiring in 2004 as their controller.
He was a member of the Elks Lodge 2645 in Ocean City, Md., East Sussex Moose #2542 in Roxana, Del., Sussex County Eagles #4528 in Ocean View, Del., and a social member of the VFW Post #7234 in Ocean View, Del. He also served as the treasurer of his homeowner’s association in the Providence Community in Ocean View and was on the board for the homeowner’s association of the Palma Sola Shores in Bradenton, Fla.
He was a model-train enthusiast; however, his true passion was for his family. He enjoyed the time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Liberto is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Diane B. (Hess) Liberto; two daughters, Denise Pleasants and her husband, Craig, of Bridgeville, Del., and Lisa Liberto of Laurel, Del.; five grandchildren, C.J. Pleasants and his companion, Samantha Aiken, of Bridgeville, Del., Owen Pleasants and his companion, Stephanie Vera, also of Bridgeville, Ashley Munoz and her husband, Jason, of Salisbury, Md., Kendra Pleasants and her companion, Hunter Henry, of Laurel, Del., and Ronnie Pleasants, also of Laurel; six great-grandchildren, Jaxon Munoz, Carys Munoz, Brooke Munoz, Colin Munoz, Cyler Aiken and Michael Pleasants; a great-granddaughter on the way, Lillian Pleasants; a sister, Donna Kuchmas of Perry Hall, Md.; and an aunt, Doris Kelly of Frankford, Del.
A visitation was planned on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., with a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment was to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Liberto’s name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association by visiting www.mda.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.