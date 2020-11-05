Ronald P. “Ron” Borden, 76, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Newark, Del., and Wildwood, N.J., passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020, at his home in Millsboro.
He was a coach, mentor, friend and devoted family man, born in Chester, Pa., and raised in Wildwood, where he met his beloved wife of 54 years, Donna Borden, who survives him. He is also survived by his two loving sons Chris and his wife, Julie, and Eric and his wife, Carrie.
After graduating from Wildwood High, Borden served six years in the New Jersey National Guard from 1964 to 1970. He worked at Conrail Railroad for 32 years and was a member of the AMVETS Post 2 in Long Neck, Del. He enjoyed fishing, golf and bingo nights, and was an avid follower of the Eagles and Flyers.
His most treasured love was spending time with his six grandchildren, Matt and his wife, Amanda, Julianne “Snookums,” Nick, Declan, Ryann and Maddie; and two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Fiona. “He will forever be in our hearts.”
A celebration of Borden’s life will be held at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to AMVETS Post 2; 32592 Long Neck Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.