Ronald McNeil, 74, of Lewes, Del., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. McNeil was born on Jan. 8, 1947, to Howard McNeil and Margaret Thompson in Paterson, N.J.
Growing up, “Ron” played basketball and baseball, and when he could no longer play, he enjoyed watching them. He also liked playing solitaire and really enjoyed crossword puzzles and Motown music. He dearly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his friends. McNeil was proud to be a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joleen McNeil; his daughter, Kimberly Beckerman, and son-in-law, Michael, of Millington, N.J.; two grandchildren, Eliza and Henry Beckerman of Millington; stepdaughter, Heather Hodgson of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; sister, Sharon Oliphant of Lakewood, N.J.; nephew, Thomas Oliphant of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and niece, Samantha Oliphant of Baltimore, Md.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Southern Delaware Kidney Walk’s “Team Ron” (www.kidneywalk.org/southerndelaware/ron). Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.