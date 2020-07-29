Ronald L. Short, 68, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on Jan. 22, 1952, in Milford, Del., to the late William Henry Short and to Doris E. Short, who survives him.
Short was a property manager. He spent some time in Florida managing properties before moving back to Delaware.
In addition to his father, Short was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny, and a sister, Joyce. In addition to his mother, Short is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Patricia Short of Millsboro; two sons, Larry Short and his wife, Tammy, and Christopher Short; three sisters, Robin, Sue and Connie; a granddaughter, Danielle Short; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Services were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.