Ronald G. Leonard Sr., 85, of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born in Mt. Holly, N.J., the son of the late Harry Leonard and Hazel (Oldknow) Leonard.
He was a retired U.S. Army veteran, and he loved the Lord our God. He was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church in Bishopville, Md.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, his daughter-in-law, Leighann, and granddaughter, Anna Leonard. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judith A. Leonard; his children, Wendy Adkins and her husband, Bob, Ronald G. Leonard Jr. and his wife, Pam, Douglass B. Leonard, and Melinda L. McCall and her husband, Kenneth; children “of his heart,” Jay Sherridan and his wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Bryson and her husband, Kevin, Ian Bollinger and wife, Alaine, and Jennifer Bollinger; 21 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wilson U.M. Church; P.O. Box 375; Bishopville, MD 21813. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.