Ronald Eugene Ott, 55, of Selbyville, Del., died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of Joyce Thelma (Downey) Lehew and the late Francis Wayne Ott.
He had been a roofer all his life, and when he moved to Selbyville, he started Top of the Line Contractor LLC.
Ott was preceded in death by two brothers, Walt Hammond and Harry Downey. He is survived by his son, Alec Andrew Ott, and his fiancée, Jarren Lee Cropper; two brothers, Wayne Francis Ott and his wife, Beth, of Salisbury, Md., and Richard G. Ott and his wife, Ellen, of Rockhall, Md.; a grandchild on the way in September; and many nieces and nephews.
No formal services are planned at this time. Donations in his memory may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.