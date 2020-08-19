Ronald Clayton “Porky” Joseph Sr., 75, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, of complications with pneumonia at Beebe Healthcare’s hospital. He was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Salisbury, Md., son of Harley Clayton Joseph and Nina Grace Joseph of Gumboro, Del.
Joseph graduated from Millsboro High School in 1962, and married his high school sweetheart, Colleen June Joseph. They had 57 years of marriage. Joseph retired as a lab tech/biochemist for Kraft Foods in Dover, after 36 years. He was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan and would watch every game, cheering from his living room chair.
He also enjoyed his church family at Gumboro Wesleyan Church, where he loved to sing solos when asked. Joseph loved the beach, surf fishing, family events and dinners and telling old stories. Most of all, there was the dedication and love he had for his wife, whom he cared for through all their married years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only sibling, Harley Lee Joseph. Surviving are his wife, Colleen; his children Ronald Jr., Barry and his wife, Cindy, of Georgetown, Del., Sonda, Amy and her husband, Brad Ferguson, of Harbeson, Del.; seven grandchildren, Kristen and Brooke Joseph, Michael Collins, Kory and Logan Joseph, and Evan and Lori Ferguson; as well as four great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., where visitation begins at noon. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required of all guests. Seating will be limited for the funeral service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Gumboro Wesleyan Church; 36842 Millsboro Hwy.; Millsboro, DE 19966.
Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.