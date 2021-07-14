Ronald C. Smidt, 77, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Mary and Francis Smidt.
Smidt served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964. He served in the honor guard detail at President John F. Kennedy’s funeral procession in Washington, D.C. He was sent to the Dominican Republic on a military assignment. He was a certified carpenter and had his CDL license for many years. He owned and operated his own 1999 Freightliner for many years and in all 48 states.
He loved the older Star Trek TV shows, “Gunsmoke” and the History Channel. He had all of John Wayne’s movies on DVDs. He was an avid reader of historical biographies. He loved to travel. He went on several cruises, including Alaska, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Canada. He also enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and playing with his beagle, Patches.
“Semper Fi.”
In addition to his parents, Smidt was preceded in death by his siblings Kathy Smidt Hagen and Robert Smidt. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pat, and a brother, Francis, of Ocala, Fla.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.