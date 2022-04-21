Ronald C. “Butch” Smith Jr. born Oct. 22, 1952, passed away at his home in Dagsboro, Del., on April 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
His family was the most important thing in his life. He started out working alongside his father in his home remodeling business. When his father retired, Smith continued running the remodeling business.
He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, collecting comic books and playing the lottery. He had a special place in his heart for all kinds of animals.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted sons, Ron Smith III and Henry Smith; and his devoted sisters, Sharon Orbin, Judith Howard and Eva Hitchens-Stephens. He was also blessed with five grandsons and two granddaughters.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 32112 Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Ronald C. Smith Jr.’s name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, Georgetown Campus, 22918 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.