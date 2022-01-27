Ronald B. “Ron” Lawson, 74, of Millsboro, Del., died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his residence, with family by his side. He was born, along with his twin, Donald, on July 8, 1947, in Wilmington, Del., the son of the late Carl Lawson and Anna Belle Payne Lawson.
Lawson held various leadership positions during the course of his career, most recently as regional vice president for ABM and Carlton Management. He had a passion for mentoring others, which allowed him to share his skills and knowledge.
Lawson really enjoyed cooking, especially when he was sharing his delicious meals with others. He also enjoyed fishing and was an avid boxing fan.
He fought courageously against asbestos and maintained a positive attitude.
Lawson was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Neal and Donald; and four sisters, Janet Fay Lawson, Lois Lawson, Elizabeth “Betty” Adams and Beatrice Thorp. He is survived by his daughters, Ronda Lawson Blakeman, and Jamie Holland Clark and her husband, Ben; his grandchildren Austin and Caroline, both of Maryland; and two brothers, Michael of Pennsville, N.J., and Richard of Oswego, Ill. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
A celebration of Lawson’s life will be held at a later date, when pandemic conditions permit. Donations may be made to: Seasons Hospice, 501 W. 14th St. Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonsfuneralservices.com.