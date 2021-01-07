Ronald B. Rice, 76, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Frank Rice and Florence (Council) Rice.
He retired from the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 486. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Ocean City (Md.) Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, VFW and the Marine Corps League. He was also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Rice is survived by his wife, Eva Rice of Selbyville; two children, Kelly and Eric; a brother, Andrew Land; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Melaina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project; P.O. Box 758516; Topeka, KS 66675 and woundedwarriorproject.org. A Mass of Christian Burial was to held on Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md., with the Rev. Paul Jennings officiating. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.