Ronald “Ron” Derr, 64, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on May 12, 1956, to Paul and Beatrice Derr.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Delaware in 1978, and was a loyal CPA in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach for 35 years. He served on the board of Rehoboth-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce; was past president of the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce; and currently served on the Southern Delaware Tourism board.
He loved visors and flip flops, his pet turtle, Sudoku, Lady Gaga, potato chips and cheese, catching a tan at the pool, Reese’s Cups, trips to Key West, drinking orange crushes at Taco Toss, University of Tennessee football and country music, and he was a strong believer in wearing pink on Fridays.
Derr especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, Harper. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and held Flyers season tickets for many years with his son. He also held University of Delaware football season tickets for over 20 years and enjoyed tailgating with his family and friends on Saturdays. Derr was a hard worker and a sarcastic jokester at heart. He was thoughtful and generous, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need, while making plenty of jokes along the way. He was a devoted father, grandfather and companion.
Derr was preceded in death by his mother and father, Paul and Beatrice; his brothers, James and Neal; and his sisters, Joan McKee and Beatrice Stover.
His family’s hearts are broken, as his warm embrace will be dearly missed. He is survived by his three children, Eric, Alison Rohrer (and Chris), Caroline Derr (and Jamaal); his granddaughter, Harper; his longtime companion, Mary Ann Sockriter; his brother, John; and his sisters, Nancy Crozier and Paula Caldwell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent online at www.dohertyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Philadelphia Flyers Charities; 3601 South Broad St.; Philadelphia, PA 19148.