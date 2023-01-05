Roland Horace Broseker Jr., 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Millsboro, Del., on Dec. 24, 2022. He was born on Feb. 8, 1938, in Baltimore, Md. the son of the late “Roland” Horace Broseker and Kathryn A. Broseker.
He attended Linthicum High School, where he was class president. He also won the Maryland election for attorney general of Boy’s State for the Capital of Maryland in Annapolis. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park, where he was just a few votes shy of being class president. He also obtained a private pilot license and plane, which he used to fly his family to and from College Park to the eastern shore of Maryland.
While in college as a business major, Broseker created the first of his many successful businesses. His company of more than 500 employees was awarded contracts to paint Pentagon City, and many high-rise apartment buildings, shopping centers and cityscapes in Bethesda and Silver Spring, Md. He later obtained paint manufacturing patents for his other company, Coastal Coatings Corporation, of which he was very proud.
For more than 30 years, he was the owner and founder of the Horace Hardware Corporation on the eastern shore of Maryland, one of the largest hardware companies with locations in Ocean City, Md., and Ocean Pines, Md. He took great pride in providing top-quality hardware and paint to all local businesses and was a much-respected member of the close-knit beach community. He loved working hard, as well as his employees and all the people he did business with.
In his personal life, he was a great gardener, an adventurous and avid world traveler, who at the age of 70 went whitewater rafting down the Colorado River with his much younger friends. In his retirement, he enjoyed an active social life, travelling to sunny Mexico and the islands, of which St. Lucia was his most favorite. He was an expert helmsman and sport fisherman who participated in many White Marlin Open fishing tournaments, and who loved racing his Sonic Ocean race boat in competitions in his younger days. He delighted in spending time hearing about the accomplishments of his most beloved children and grandchildren.
He was very kindhearted and an extreme believer in the power of positive thinking. He taught his family to have courage and to always think of brighter days. Heaven has gained a wonderful person. He will be greatly missed.
Broseker is survived by his beloved three children, Janet (and Dean) Ventola, Rhonda (and Robert) Frick and Bradford (and Laurie) Broseker. He is also survived by his brother, Gary (and Karen) Broseker of Baltimore, Md. He has six grandchildren, Bethany Frick, Alexandra Broseker, Margaret Hay, David Hay, Samantha Ventola and Matthew Ventola, of whose accomplishments he was always so proud.
The family will hold a private interment at the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church Cemetery in Millersville, Md. An announcement will be made later for a celebration of life to be held in the spring of 2023 in Ocean City, Md. The family requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.