Roland F. Walker Jr., 79, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Aston, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born in Chester, Pa., on Sept. 24, 1941, son of the late Roland F. Walker Sr. and the late Helen (Lank) Walker.
Walker retired in 1994 from work as a paper mechanic for Scott Paper, after 32 years of service.
He faithfully served his community in the fire service. He served with the Aston-Beechwood Volunteer Fire Company for 18 years, serving as a past chief; and the Lenni Heights Volunteer Fire Company for 43 years, as past assistant chief; and at the time of his death had been volunteering with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company for the last 20 years. During his time with the Indian River Fire Company, he served has fire police captain and vice president of the company, and held several other offices. He also served as the president of the Sussex County Volunteer Firefighters Association in 2009.
If Walker wasn’t serving his community in the fire service, he was hunting. He loved spending time at the hunting cabin in Potter County. He was a member of the No Dear Sportsman Club and the Lenni Athletic Clubs.
Walker is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ann Marie “Nancy” (McDermott) Walker; two children, Roland F. Walker III and his significant other, Julie Hart of Hamel, Ill., and Richard Walker of Millsboro, Del.; five grandchildren, Alesa and Tracy Robinson, Ryan and Jena Hart, and Kyle Patrick Walker; a sister, Mary E. Calloway and her husband, William E. Gregory of Millsboro, Del.; two nieces, Rhonda DiPietro of Gap, Pa., and Patricia Dobay and her husband Dennis of Parkesburg, Pa.; two cousins, Elizabeth A. Ross and Shirley Paulley; an aunt, Ms. Ruth Heisner of Media, Pa., and all of his friends and colleagues in the fire service.
A funeral service with firefighter honors will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may visit after 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Walker’s name to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, 32628 Oak Orchard Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.