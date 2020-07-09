Roberta A. “Robin” Jameson, 69, of Frankford, Del., formerly of Timonium, Md., passed away and ascended to peace in heaven on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, encircled by her loving family. She was born May 29, 1951, in Salisbury, Md., daughter of the late Ashley Messenger and the late Sadie (Andrews) Messenger.
Jameson graduated from Northern High School in Baltimore, Md., in the Class of 1969, and earned her associate’s degree from Community College of Baltimore. Her career was primarily spent with the Baltimore County government, as a legal assistant in the law office, and she retired in 2005, after more than 30 years of service.
She had a passion for animals — particularly cat rescue. She was heavily involved with the social committee of the Forest Landing Community, where she had resided for the last seven years. Through her artistic skills, she had a flare for interior decorating, organizing gatherings and painting. She was very much at ease making new friends, and it was always her ambition to serve others.
In addition to her parents, Jameson was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn “Lynn” Messenger, and an aunt, Minerva Messenger. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Thomas A. Jameson; a daughter, Ashley Jameson Plescia and her husband, Heath Evan Plescia. of Mount Airy, Md.; her cherished granddaughter, Emma Kate Plescia; and a sister, Miriam Thomas and her husband, Richard, of Salisbury, Md.
A visitation will be held at noon, with a celebration of her life at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Patient Advocate Foundation; 421 Butler Farm Rd.; Hampton, VA 23666 (or https://copays.org/donors/individual-donors). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.