Robert William “Rob” Phillips, 47, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Hebron, Md., and Syracuse, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home. He was born in Salisbury, Md., on March 31, 1974, son of Robert Wayne Phillips and the late Charlotte Marie (Wilkerson) Phillips.
He was a graduate of Indian River High School in Dagsboro, Del. After moving back to Delaware eight years ago, he worked at Hocker’s in Clarksville, Del., as a cook, and had also worked part-time at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, Del., for the past year. He loved to cook and play cornhole, but above all, he loved his children.
Phillips was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Phillips; paternal grandparents, Delano and Betty Phillips; and maternal grandfather, George Wilkerson. He is survived by his father, Robert Wayne Phillips; four children, Shawn Phillips, Malena Phillips, Sten River Phillips and Rane Phillips; a brother, Dale Phillips; maternal grandmother, Alice Wilkerson; an aunt, Wanda Wilkerson and her husband, Donnie; and a host of other family members and friends.
A celebration of Phillips’ life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may gather after 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.