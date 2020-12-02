Robert “Bob” Wayland Hall, 83, passed away and departed this world to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 22, 1936, in Lewes, Del., son of the late Guy S. Hall and Mae S. Hall.
He graduated in 1954 from Lewes High School, where he had a successful football career. Hall also served his country in the United States Coast Guard, having been on the USCHC Courier Voice of America in Rhodes, Greece. Hall was a barber in Lewes from 1964 to1989. He also coached in the Lewes Little League for many years.
Hall was very proud to have been inducted in the Minor League Football Hall of Fame in 2005. He was recognized as an executive commissioner. He was a generous man who impacted everyone who met him. He believed in family and the ties that bound them together. “If you don’t have family, you don’t have anything,” was one of his favorite quotes.
Hall was the founder of the well-known health club, American Health and Fitness, now known as Energy Gym. He retired from the gym business in 2008.
Hall is survived by his beloved wife of almost 58 years, Janet Dorman Hall;his only son, Anthony Hall and his wife, Gina M. Hall; three loving grandchildren, Anthony Robert, Dalton Alexander and Hayden David Hall; great-grandchild, Skyler E. Hall; and his brother, James Anthony Hall.
He will forever be missed by all who knew him. Hall had a major impact on his family and friends and will be remembered as a happy, loving individual. He was known for finding the best in everyone. He will be missed by a long list of people and known for his many accomplishments.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to High Tide Church, Building Fund; P.O. Box 127; Dagsboro, DE 19939.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a walk-through viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher Street, Frankford, Del. Social distancing protocols will be observed. and masks are required for all attendees. A service and burial will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.