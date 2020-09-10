Robert T. “Bob” Willey Jr., 89, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at (TidalHealth) Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. He was born Feb. 27, 1931, in Winchester, Va., son of Robert T. Willey Sr. and Virginia M. Willey.
He was a graduate of Millsboro High School, in the Class of 1949. Willey served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, from 1951 to 1953. He retired from Verizon (formerly Diamond State Telephone Company) after 33 years with perfect attendance, most recently serving as supervisor of switching services. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and repaired “talking book” cassettes after his retirement, for libraries to serve the visually impaired and physically handicapped.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid Washington Redskins and Minnesota Twins fan. He played all sports at Millsboro and Pocomoke High Schools. Willey was the second-baseman at Pocomoke High School in the ninth grade.
In addition to his wife of 56 years, Catherine “Kay” Willey, survivors include his daughter, Beth Cooper and her husband, Danny; two grandchildren, Katlin and Graham, of whom he was very proud; a sister, Rosalie Sutton; and several nieces and nephews.
Because of the current pandemic and distancing recommendations, services and burial were held privately on Sept. 4, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall. In lieu of flowers, he requested memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his brother (www.alz.org). Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.