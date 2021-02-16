Robert Stephen “Bob” Didden, 82, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 3, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Albert J. Didden Sr. and Regina Didden.
Didden attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Saint John’s College High School in Washington, where he was a lieutenant adjutant in the Cadet Corps. He entered the Christian Brothers teaching order after high school, and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from LaSalle University. While with the Christian Brothers, Didden taught high school in Canton, Ohio. His faith was a cornerstone throughout his life.
Didden subsequently left the Christian Brothers and taught at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Wheaton, Md. He then joined the DOD Teaching Program and taught in Iceland, Japan, Germany and Bermuda. He spent the last 25 years of his career in St. George’s, Bermuda, teaching at Roger B. Chaffee High School at the U.S. Naval Air Station.
As a certified SCUBA instructor, observant naturalist, skilled fisherman and daring water-skier, he shared his love of the water with all.
Didden retired to South Bethany, Del., in 1994 and provided summer housing for many visiting international students working summer jobs. He had many talents and enjoyed music, poetry, painting, literature and travel. He treasured his relationships with “his family,” be they relatives, students, co-workers or visitors.
Continuing contact with many through Facebook and phone calls, and hearing about their lives, greatly enriched his own. In his own words, “To be remembered by those who have brought happiness into our lives is truly inspirational and uplifting. Please accept my gratitude and continue to use the incredible power within you.”
“We will miss his keen insight, wit and friendship to all. He now lives in peace and joy.”
In addition to his parents, Didden was preceded in death by his sister, Regina Mitchell and her husband, Col. Jim Mitchell, and his brother-in-law, John Gibbs. He is survived by his brother, Albert J. Didden Jr. and his wife, Andrea; his sisters, Valerie Gibbs, and Cecelia Weiland and her husband, Don; his nephews, Jason T. Didden and his wife, Amy, Keith Mitchell and his wife, Christine, and James Mitchell; his great-nephews, Sean Mitchell (and Cody Heath), Justin Didden and Peter Didden; and his great-niece, Megan Mitchell (and Sarah).
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public service. A Mass of Christian Burial was livestreamed online on Feb. 16, 2021, on The Parish of St. Ann, Bethany Beach’s Facebook page.
Arrangements were by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, Ocean View, Del. condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Ann’s Church; 691 Garfield Pkwy.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930, or to St. John’s College High School; Robert Didden Scholarship Fund; 2607 Military Road NW; Washington, DC 20015 (or https://gofund.me/0e1afca1).