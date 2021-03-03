Robert Shaun “Rob” Frey, 43, of Roxana, Del., passed away and made his way to the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. He born on Jan. 25, 1978.
He worked as a car salesman and was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved animals — especially his beloved dog, Kaya. He enjoyed reading and spending time with his family and friends. Frey could always be counted on to make people laugh, tell a great story, stickup for someone, give piggyback rides and keep life interesting. He enjoyed fast cars, boats, amusement parks and fishing. Frey never forgot his loved ones in heaven and held them close to this heart.
Frey was preceded in death by his grandmother Madeline (Ritter) Ridgely; his grandfathers, Joseph Giblin, Lee Ridgely and John B. Frey; and his beloved aunt Denise (Frey) Fisher. He is survived by his parents, John K. Frey Sr. and Mary (Giblin) Frey; his grandmother Rose Frey Dziwulski; his son, Shaun Frey; his siblings, J. Kevin Frey Jr. and his wife, Kim, Shannon (Frey) Myers and her husband, Wes, Erin (Frey) Romero and Brian Frey; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Joey Edmonds.
A viewing and funeral service were held Feb. 27, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., officiated by the Rev. Paul Jennings. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Pl.; Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.