Robert S. “Bob” “Murph” Murphy, 75, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Old New Castle, Del., passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Bayhealth Hospital in Milford, Del., surrounded by his family. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on Dec. 14, 1946, son of the late Francis Murphy and Hannah (Collison) Murphy.
Murphy graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1965 and attended Goldey-Beacom College until he was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he began his career with AstraZeneca, serving in a variety of roles and retiring as a building operations technician after 42 years.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 7447 in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and a member of American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro. In his younger years, he was also a member of the New Castle Jaycees and a season ticket holder for University of Delaware Blue Hens football, where he spent many Saturdays hosting tailgates for friends and family. In the spring and summer, he could be found at his family home in Pot Nets, where he enjoyed many days serving as Captain Bob, boating and fishing on Rehoboth Bay. He was also an avid lifelong collector of many things, from Christmas model trains to oyster cans.
In addition to his parents, Murphy was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Murphy, and a brother, Richard Murphy. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sarah “Beth” (Livingston) Murphy; a son, Bryan Murphy and his wife, Christine, of Hockessin, Del.; three grandchildren, Liam Murphy, Patrick Murphy and Quinn Murphy; a sister, Fay McCall of Wilmington, Del.; his best girl, Sophie; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where a viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Murphy’s name to the Cape Henlopen Food Basket, P.O. Box 168, Rehoboth Beach, DE or by visiting www.capehenlopenfoodbasket.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.