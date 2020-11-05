Robert Reed “Bob” Hastings, 84, of Lewes, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born on Feb. 11, 1936, in Lewes, son of the late John Paul Hastings and Ruth Carpenter Ponsell.
He was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Army. His career centered around his passion: automobiles. As a teenager, Hastings transported cars, and while serving in the Army, he drove for his commanding officers. During his working years, he became vice president of a large auto-parts wholesale company. His retirement allowed for him to enjoy frequent visits to NASCAR races in Dover.
Hastings was a gentle, loving man, rarely seen without a smile or a mischievous twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed traveling, having lunch once a week with his high school pals and grabbing an ice cream cone while driving around Lewes and Rehoboth Beach, just to “check to make certain the water was still there.” He was also a dedicated member of the Rehoboth Beach VFW. Above all, Hastings cherished time spent with those he held most dear. He was a loving and devoted father, brother and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Hastings was preceded in death by his wives, Joyce Baringer, Betty Jean Webb and Sally Hastings, and by his sister, Patricia Hastings Lyle. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Hastings Porter and her husband, Wade; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Rollins; his step-grandchildren, Alissa Marie Porter and Ryan Wade Porter; and his many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly.
A private entombment service with his family was held at Bethel Methodist Mausoleum, with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to the Beebe Medical Foundation (check memo “Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing”); 902 Savannah Rd.; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.