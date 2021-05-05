Robert Raymond “Ray” Riordon 87, passed away on April 24, 2021, with his family by his side, in Millsboro, Del., and was finally reunited with the love of his life after 14 months without her smile. He was the firstborn child of the late Robert C. Riordon and Beta T. Arey Riordon, born on Sept. 9, 1933, in Washington, D.C.
He married Jean Marion Pinder in 1955 in Martinsburg, W.Va., and they shared 67 years together. In 1956, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to captain in active duty, and remained in the reserves until 1964. During that time, he earned a master’s degree in education from Miami University of Ohio in 1962 and launched his career as a coach at West Virginia University.
Riordon was always coaching or teaching, but his passion was swimming. He set school records in the 400-yard freestyle, the 200-yard individual medley and the 300-yard relay. (He was one of six men who formed the inaugural class inducted into the Shepherd University Hall of Fame in 1986.)
In 1964, Riordon was hired by Towson University to start the swim program there. Until Memorial Pool opened in 1968, he coached the cross-country team for three years and the track-and-field team for two seasons. From 1980 to 1983, the team won 35 of 37 meets, including a streak of 29 and two perfect seasons.
His students lovingly named him “Razor Ray” for the flattop hairstyle he had worn since his time in the Marines. He was twice named Towson’s Coach of the Year. He retired from Towson and was inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame in 2002.
He was a husband, son, father, granddad, coach and friend. He was a man with many passions. Riordon was a member of the Optimist International for more than 40 years, as well as supporting the American Red Cross and Special Olympics. Although he loved coaching, he loved his family more.
He attended May’s Chapel United Methodist Church. He was always trying to make people become the best they could be. He was straightforward, honest and fair. He was an inspiration and someone you could truly look up to.
In addition to his parents, Riordon was preceded in death by his younger brother, John Riordon, and his beautiful wife, Jean Pinder Riordon. He and Jean shared so many fond memories in their 67 years together. They had four children who are left to cherish their memory, Denny Riordon and wife, Nancy Sweeney, of Ocean City, Md., Michael Riordon and wife, Lorelei, of Clearwater, Fla., John Riordon and wife, Teresa, of Georgetown, Del., and his “baby girl,” Cynthia Riordon of Millsboro; his loving grandchildren, Christopher Riordon and wife, Megan, Lindsay and husband, Deane Mellor, Collin and Ryan Sweeney, Duncan and Finley Riordon, Emilie Riordon, Michael Metzbower and wife, Kailah, Matthew Metzbower and wife, Rhianne, and John Metzbower; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Reese Riordon; special friends, including Ed and Kim DeCorse, Marcia Smith and Dave Farmer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, friends and teammates.
There are so many people who were touched by his life. Services and arrangements will be private, with interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Md. Services were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Shepherd University; 301 N. King St.; Shepherdstown, WV 25443, or to Ray Riordon Scholarship; 8000 York Rd.; Townson, MD 21252. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.