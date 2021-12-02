Robert R. “Bob” Radcliff Sr., 81, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Downingtown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on Jan. 23, 1940, son of the late Dennis R Radcliff and the late Lena J. (Bushell) Radcliff.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from work as a produce manager for Acme Markets after 42 years of service.
Radcliff was a member of American Legion Post 28, Indian River Yacht Club and the Long Neck Cheer Center. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, swimming and the beach. He will be remembered for his love of family and his outgoing personality.
In addition to his parents, Radcliff was preceded in death by his two brothers, Dale and Donnie Radcliff, and a sister, Barbara Radcliff. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Doris O. (George) Radcliff; three children, Robert Radcliff Jr. and his wife, Katherine, of Elkton, Md., Michelle Castelli-Guyer and her husband, Brent, of Lewes, Del., and David Radcliff and his wife, Karen, of Millsboro, Del.; three stepchildren, Wendi Malevich of Virginia, Scott Carman and his wife, Barbara, of Cape May, N.J., and Terri VanArtsdalen and her husband, Harold, of Cape May Court House, N.J.; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Rosemary Jones and her husband, Warren, of Lewes.
A funeral service was planned for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. Interment was to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.