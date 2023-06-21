Robert R. “Bob” Burkhardt, 91, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Bowie, Md., went home to the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on his 35th wedding anniversary. He was born in Crawfordsville, Ind., on Nov. 8, 1931, son of the late Finis R. Burkhardt and the late Pauline Jane (McAnulty) Burkhardt.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired as an engineering technician for the Federal Communication Commission, with 34 years of service. He dabbled in real estate and kept a watchful eye for any investment properties.
He was a voracious reader and was always willing to learn about something new. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to pursue an education. He loved nature, regularly feeding and watching the birds on White Creek, gardening, boating and camping. He was a wine connoisseur who made his own wine. He had advanced musical talents, pursued a music major in college and played the piano skillfully. He was a hard worker and a patriot. Above all, he loved his large, blended family and relished the time he spent with them.
In addition to his parents, Burkhardt was preceded in death by a brother, James Burkhardt; a sister, Barbara Wiley; a grandson, Camden Bohager; and the mother of his children, Nadia Burkhardt. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Lou C. (Steigerwald) Burkhardt; two children, Christina Brentzel (and Joe) and Rick Burkhardt (and Stacey); and five stepchildren, Lisa Langston, Tom Bohager (and Lorie), Mary Hametz (and Richard Pultz), David Bohager (and Shari) and Michelle Zuromski (and Shane). He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas, Noah, Ethan, Max, Kelcie, Sarah, Ashley, Brycen, Justin, Jared, Brandon, Amanda, Alexandra, Jonathan and Emily; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at St. Jude The Apostle Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes, Del. A graveside service was to be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, 4430 Belair Rd., Baltimore, Md. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Burkhardt’s name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by visiting www.t2t.org, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.