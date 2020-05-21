Robert Norvel Atkins, 73, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children, on May 11, 2020. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., to the late Norvel and Edith Atkins on March 7, 1947.
Atkins graduated from John M. Clayton High School in 1965. He then served four years in the U.S. Army. He worked for Delmarva Power for 36 years, beginning his career at the Indian River Power Plant and ending at the Millsboro District Office.
He was a pit-crew member of the Cabbage Corner Racing Team in the 1970s. He was an active volunteer since 1989 with the Millsboro Little League Grounds Crew, for which he received the honor of Volunteer of the Year. He also volunteered at the Senior League Softball World Series in Roxana for several years. He was a member of the Community Church of Oak Orchard.
Atkins enjoyed gardening, which he learned from his parents and passed along to his family. He also enjoyed scrapple-making, hunting, fishing and sitting on his back porch watching the birds, especially his hummingbirds. Some of his favorite times were when he met his former Delmarva Power coworkers and his grounds crew for breakfast. He also loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and tried to never miss a game.
He loved going on trips with his wife and family. His favorite places to visit were Lancaster, Pa., Outer Banks, N.C., and Disney World. Recently, in 2017, he was so happy to be able to take his entire family to Disney one last time.
In addition to his parents, Atkins was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Hall and Louise Mitchell. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dianna (Warrington) Atkins; two daughters, Holly Pfleger and her husband, Jimmy, and Lori Parker and her husband, Burke; three grandchildren, Colby Pfleger, Hunter Parker and Sadie Parker; two great-grandchildren, Rhen Pfleger and Izabel Wilson; a sister, Alice Rowe and her husband, Donald; his brothers-in-law Danny Warrington and Leon Hall; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19 and the state-of-emergency, services at this time will be private. A celebration of Atkins’ life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial donations to the Community Church of Oak Orchard; 32615 Oak Orchard Rd.; Millsboro, DE 19966, or to Millsboro Little League, P.O. Box 674; Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.