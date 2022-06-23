Robert Miller “Bob” Beacham, 84, of Bethany Beach, Del., passed away on June 13, 2022, in Bethany Beach. He was born in Baltimore, Md., son of the late Theodore L. Beacham and Anna Miller Beacham.
Bob was a very generous and well-loved member of two communities: Middlesex Beach, Delaware and Duck Key, Florida. He was a proud graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute High School and the University Of Maryland.
In addition to his parents, Beacham was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Anderson Beacham; his son, Robert Anderson Beacham; and his brother, Theodore C. Beacham. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The burial service was to be private. A celebration of Beacham’s life for family and friends will be held in Ocean View, at Bear Trap Dunes Golf Club’s Event Room, on June 24, 2022, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Beacham’s name to a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.