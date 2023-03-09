Robert Martin “Bob” Gross Sr., 86, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Upper Marlboro, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Bayhealth—Sussex Campus in Milford, Del. He was born on Oct. 10, 1936, in Washington, D.C., to the late George W. Gross and Helen Hoyle Gross.
He grew up in Prince George’s County, Md., mainly in Greenbelt and Hyattsville. He was a huge sports fan, and played basketball and baseball all throughout his youth and high school years. He was a fan of all the professional sports teams centered around Washington, D.C., mostly the Washington Redskins, Capitals, Bullets and Senators (now the Washington Nationals). He was especially fond of his days in the 1950s sneaking into Byrd Stadium to watch the Maryland Terrapins play football. Gross enjoyed sports so much that, later in his life, he took a part-time job in the executive suites at the Capital Centre and later the Verizon Center, just to be able to catch all the action.
After he graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1954, Gross joined the U.S. Army, where he was a radar repairer. After he got out of the Army, he joined the Prince George’s County Police Department and served 20 years, retiring as a sergeant in 1980. In 1968, he married Barbara. They raised their family on a quiet street in Upper Marlboro, Md. He enjoyed their large yard, where he and Barbara spent their time landscaping their hearts out. He also enjoyed the day trips he and Barbara would take. Some days, they would get into the car and go to wherever their hearts would take them, destination unknown. They enjoyed spending time at Skyline Drive, Sugarloaf Mountain, and C&O Canal National Park.
He enjoyed reading and DIY projects. One of his projects included building a large wood deck that completed their inground pool. It was there that they enjoyed many summer afternoons and evenings with his friends from the police department.
Gross was a hard worker and had a strong work ethic. After retiring from the police department, he worked for Chevy Chase Bank as an investigator. He ultimately worked for many years at the Teamsters building in Washington, D.C., and also his part-time job just a few blocks away at the Verizon Center. After he and Barbara moved to the Delmarva Peninsula, he slowed down a little and worked only one job: as a bailiff in the District Court in Salisbury, Md.
He was known to be a kind man with a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Gross is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann Gross, of Millsboro, Del.; a brother, Warren (and Jayne) Gross of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; five children, Debbie Marzec of Manassas, Va., Patricia Lynn Becraft of Ranson, W.Va., Robert Martin Gross Jr. (and Debra) of Bossier City, La.; Tracy Ann Wilfred of O’Fallon, Mo., and William Gross (and Jennifer) of Annapolis, Md. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, along with extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 25, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. for visitation. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date and time. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.