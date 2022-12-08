Robert Leroy “Bob” Prouse, 81, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born on Jan. 31, 1941, in Coatesville, Pa., to the late Thomas Prouse and Helen Mitchell Prouse.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country during the Vietnam era. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. After retirement, he helped friends and family with odd jobs.
Prouse was a member of American Legion Post 28, as well as the Lions Club. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, dancing and poker runs. He will be remembered as a kid at heart, easy-going and a great storyteller, as well as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Prouse was also preceded in death by a sister, Darla Fritz, and a brother, John Prouse. He is survived by his wife of eight years, Dorothy L. Harmon Johnson Prouse of Millsboro, Del.; three children, Jennifer Clarke (and Edward), Michael D. Prouse (and Kimberly) and Barbara E. McMaster (and Tom) all of Lancaster, Pa. He is also survived by four stepchildren, Dynell Thompson (and Tom) of North Carolina; Regina Moore (and Johnny) of Pennsylvania; Donald E. Johnson of Millsboro; and Juan E. Johnson (and Missy), also of Millsboro. Also surviving him are a sister, Geri Adams of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and a brother, Tom Prouse (and Inda) of Waskom, Texas. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Donald, David, Josh, Katelynn, Brandon and Ashely; and special grandchildren Jax and Aaliyah; along with five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. Interment will with military honors was to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.