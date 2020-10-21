Robert Lee Matthews, 90, of Frankford, Del., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro, Del. He was born April 12, 1930, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Julia Harmon and Harry Carpenter.
At an early age, Matthews was adopted by the late Susie Sturgis Laws and raised in Melfa, Va. He was a member of the first graduating class of Towers School in Wachapreague, Va., where Katie Dean was the lead teacher. He also graduated from Mary N. Smith High School in Accomac, Va., in 1945.
Matthews joined the U.S. Army and served two years in Germany until being honorably discharged. Afterwards, he became employed by Thoroughbred Harness Raceway in Long Island, N.Y. For many years, he faithfully worked there and in Ocean City, Md., as a horse groomer, until his retirement. Everyone knew that he truly loved his job.
He also loved watching television, especially sports, and rooting for the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. He married the love of his life, Marie B. Bailey, on May 13, 1953. They resided together in Frankford for 66 years, until God called her home on March 19, 2020.
Matthews was preceded in death by his wife, Marie B. Matthews; mother, Julia Harmon; father, Harry Carpenter; adopted mother, Susie Sturgis Laws; a son, John Henry Bailey; two grandsons, Ronald Hilliard and John Hilliard Jr.; three sisters, Bernice Fernell, Sue Reed and Thelma Dunning; two adopted sisters, Jessie Turlington and Iradella Sample Logan; three adopted brothers, Elton Matthews, Ollie Webb and Bernie Boggs Sr.; and a nephew, Darnell.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Julia Johnson and her husband, Jerome, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Rosetta Hilliard and her husband, John, of Selbyville, Del.; a son, Robert Nock of Wilmington, Del.; a daughter-in-law, Jerry Bailey Hayes and her husband, Wes, of Laurel, Del.; a granddaughter-in-law, Tashaye Hilliard; three sisters, Margarite Parks of Accomac, Va., Charmaine Thomas of Lewes, Del., and Celeste Brown and her husband, Paul, of Lawnside, N.J.; two brothers, Kenneth Dunning Sr. and his spouse, Dale, and Lewins Dunning of Lewes; 11 nephews, Wendell Parks Sr. of Temple Hill, Md., Randall Parks of Raleigh, N.C., Bernie Boggs Jr., of Killeen, Texas, and Troy Dunning, Kenneth Dunning Jr., Dale Dunning and Brooks Dunning of Lewes, Drew and his wife, Kristen, Desmond, Chaz and Paul Brown IV; three great-nieces, Samantha, Ruth and Shenita; a special niece and nephew, Mary and Lewis Burton of Melfa, Va.; six grandchildren, Hadiya King and husband, Chester, of Lorton, Va., Jerome Johnson Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, Julian Johnson of Alexandria, Va., Jesse Johnson of Vorhees, N.J., Gregory Hilliard and his wife, Pam, of Smyrna, Del., and Tina Jones and her husband, Durron, of Virginia; 15 great-grandchildren, Jaslyn Davis Johnson, Taymar, Aanyah and Jamir Johnson, Zoe and Sydnee King, Jrue and Bryson Johnson, Monique Scott, Jasmine, Shi’erra, Keaira, Ka’Miya and Tyron Hilliard, and Jerome Tull and his wife, Sheena; a great-great-grandson, Josiah Lowe; and a host of family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at the Zoar Golden Acres Cemetery in Bishopville, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.