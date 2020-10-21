Robert Lee Knight, 70, was born Nov. 17, 1949. He departed this life on Oct. 11, 2020, at his home in Lincoln, Del. He was the son of the late Ethel Knight of Bridgeville, Del.
During his formative years, he attended Ross Point public school. After graduation, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1971. He was a decorated soldier, awarded a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, a Good Conduct Medal and a Marksman Medal. Shortly after retiring from the Army, he went on to work for the State of Delaware’s highway department.
His hobby was collecting antiques, especially bicycles. He loved attending sales and auctions.
Knight was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillie K. Johnson of Frankford and Sherita L. Doughty of Georgetown, Del. He leaves to mourn him a daughter, Franchetta Satchell Jones and her husband, Antoine, of Laurel, Del.; a brother, Thomas E. Knight of Seaford, Del.; five sisters, Gloria E. Rogers and her husband, Ross, of Frankford, Del., Theresa M. Johnson of Seaford, Andrea B. Knight of Norfolk, Va., Mashell D. Knight of Philadelphia, Pa., and Trudeanna K. Neal of Portsmouth, Va.; and as grandson, Jhysir Jones of Laurel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service was held Oct. 21, 2020, at the Watson Funeral Home, followed by interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, both in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.