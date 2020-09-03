Robert Lee “Bob” McAlpine, 82, of Harbeson, Del., formerly of Wellsburg, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Beech Bottom, W.Va., son of the late Robert McAlpine and the late Nellie Mae (Hall) McAlpine.
After graduating from high school, McAlpine proudly served his country in the United States Army. He retired from work as a plumber and pipefitter with the Plumbers Local #27 in Pittsburgh, Pa., and moved to Harbeson in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed riding his bicycle and woodworking. McAlpine was a talented carpenter and built several custom homes throughout his lifetime as well.
In addition to his parents, McAlpine was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy McAlpine, in 2011 and three siblings, Alan McAlpine, James McAlpine and Arlene McAlpine. He is survived by his son, Robert B. McAlpine and his wife, Rhonda, of Avella, Pa.; a daughter, Charis Paugh of Harbeson, Del.; three grandsons, Ian Lohr, Connor McAlpine and Chase McAlpine; and several nieces and nephews.
A private interment service will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Arrangements were by Melson Funeral Services, Long Neck, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.