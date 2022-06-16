Robert “Kurt” Rosenberg, 60, of Selbyville, Del., and formerly of Bethesda, Md., passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 1962, son of the late Robert G. Rosenberg and the late Pauline M. (White) Rosenberg.
He was the owner and operator of Midlantic Marine Center in Selbyville for more than 20 years. He worked hard and lived his life to the fullest, not letting anything slow him down. He loved animals of all types, especially dogs, and would never miss a chance to say hello to any dog passing by. He was always fostering or rescuing older dogs with difficult health issues and provided them with a loving and nurturing environment.
Rosenberg was also an avid boat racer with his friends and just loved being on the water. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed traveling, spending time on a boat and listening to live music, usually with a whipped orange crush in his hand. He was always dedicated to supporting the community and Humane Society. His generosity was well known by all. He was a great friend to many wonderful people and always found time for a friendly conversation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Rosenberg. He will be missed by his beloved wife, Justyna M. Rosenberg and many friends.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, Del., where a prayer service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations in his name to the Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin, MD 21811 or by visiting www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.