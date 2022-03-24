Robert John “Bob” VanDerbeek, 75, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Chester County, Pa., passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born in Somerville, N.J., on Dec. 3, 1946, son of the late William Duyckinck VanDerbeek and the late Emma H. (Keephart) VanDerbeek.
VanDerbeek graduated from the Industrial Management Institute with an associate’s degree in industrial management and earned his bachelor’s degree in technical and scientific management from Drake College in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He retired from work for Nabisco after 37 years, only to spend the next 14 years as a Realtor for Long & Foster, selling properties at the Delaware shore, a place he truly loved.
He was a member of the Holland Society of New York and the Sons of the American Revolution (Philadelphia Continental Chapter).
VanDerbeek lived his life joyfully. He cherished time spent with his family. He loved long walks, picnics at sunset and date nights with his wife. He loved his Eagles, laughing, Oreos, Easter egg hunts and the occasional shot of Fireball. He loved playing golf with his wife, family and friends, but for his children and grandchildren, mini-golf was the order of the day. Every small thing was done with great love and intention. Anyone who had the privilege to know him would say that he was infinitely kind and he will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, VanDerbeek was preceded in death by his brother, William Duyckinck VanDerbeek Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Joan L. (Robinson) VanDerbeek; three children, Cyndee VanDerbeek Kennedy (and Timothy) of Chester Springs, Pa., Lisa VanDerbeek Stottlemyer (and James) of NorthEast, Md., and Heather Lynn VanDerbeek of Downingtown, Pa.; three stepchildren, Thomas V. Verish (and Lucina) of Doylestown, Pa., Tina L. Mangles (and Al) of San Antonio, Texas, and Carol L. Houck (and Jared) of Harrisburg, Pa., his lifelong best buddy, Lud Maczynski, and his 13 grandchildren, who lit up his world.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, 81 Central Avenue, Ocean View, Del., where the funeral service will begin at noon. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3 p.m at New Germantown Cemetery in Oldwick, N.J. The funeral procession will begin at 2:30 p.m., from Scarponi Bright Funeral Home on 26 Main Street, Lebanon, N.J., and proceed to New Germantown Cemetery, Joliet Street, Oldwick N.J. Graveside service will begin at 3 p.m. Flowers are welcome or, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in VanDerbeek’s name to Lebanon Fire Department in Lebanon, N.J. (www.18fire.org/home) or AirMethods Medical Transport www.airmethods.com. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.