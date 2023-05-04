Robert John “Bob” “Pop” Ladzinski, 84 years young, of Dagsboro, Del., began Resting in God’s Heavenly Peace on April 29, 2023.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, N.J., he assisted his mother in running Yaneks, the family bar, after the untimely death of his father, John. He married his sweetheart, Evelyn, in 1960. In 1961, they welcomed their first son, Robert, who passed away at 13 months old. Bob “Pop” and Ev “Mom” raised their family in Sayreville, N.J., and retired to Delaware in 1997.
Ladzinski worked a career in heavy construction and retired in 1996 with nearly 30 years of service with the Iron Worker’s Local 480 in Elizabeth, N.J. He ran numerous successful jobs and was extremely well known for his work ethic, which was passed on to his sons.
He will be fondly remembered by all for his sense of family, numerous friendships, deep faith and lots of fun. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, two activities shared by all his sons. He always judged fairly in the hundreds of games where he umpired for softball and baseball, as well as being a basketball referee. He enjoyed time outdoors working around their home and with his “precious metal” collection, scrap!
He often volunteered at a local Christian charity store, where he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved talking with people and had a vast array of friendships both near and far. Feeding the backyard birds and keeping the squirrels at bay occupied a lot of his time later in life. Annual trips with Mom to Aruba over the past 30 years was time they looked forward to, so as to forge new friendships and bring family as well.
Son of the late John and Susan (Szebeledy) Ladzinski, father of the late Robert Ladzinski, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn (Meszaros) Ladzinski; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Gerard Robert Ladzinski and Michelle Low, Mark Gerard Ladzinski, and Matthew Gerard Ladzinski and Annemarie Cocchia; and four grandchildren, Alexandria, Mark Patrick, Douglas and Justin.
A visitation, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, was planned for Wednesday May 3, 2023, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park, N.J. Burial was to follow immediately afterwards, in St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Colonia, N.J. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ladzinski’s memory was suggested to Delaware Hospice, donations@delawarehospice.org or (302) 478-5088; or to Roman Catholic Church, Parish of Saint Ann in Bethany Beach, Del., IRA Charitable Deductions – Parish of St. Ann (stannbb.org). Arrangements were under the direction of the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home.