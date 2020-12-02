Robert James “Bob” Lenaghan Sr., 88, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Clifton and Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Kearny, N.J., on Dec. 14, 1931, the fifth child of the late John Lenaghan and the late Bridget (McCloskey) Lenaghan.
He graduated from St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark, N.J., then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Lenaghan worked as an electrician prior to starting his career with General Motors. He eventually retired as a facilities manager after over 30 years of service. After moving to Delaware, he became very involved in his community and was a faithful member at St. Ann’s Parish. He was an active member with the Men’s Club and served as head usher at the church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Cahill Lenaghan, in 2016 and his four siblings, Kathleen Lenaghan, Shamus Lenaghan, Mary Lenaghan Savage and John Lenaghan Jr. He is survived by a son, Robert J. Lenaghan Jr. of Dagsboro; two daughters, Tricia Hogan and her husband, Ned, of Haddonfield, N.J., and Nancy Buck and her husband, Steve, of Chester Springs, Pa.; and his seven grandchildren, Melanie Hogan, Cal Hogan, Madison Hogan, Colby Hogan, Alianna Buck, Grace Buck and Ryan Buck.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Amedisys Foundation c/o Compassionate Care Hospice/Amedisys; 20165 Office Cir., Ste. 2; Georgetown, DE 19947.
Due to COVID-19, a private interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. A memorial mass to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.