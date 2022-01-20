Robert James “Bob” “Bobby J.” Cahill, 86, of Lewes, Del., formerly of Newark, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Christiana Care in Newark, Del. He was born on Aug. 23, 1935, in Kingston, N.Y., son of the late Alexander E. Cahill and Frances K. Cahill.
Cahill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having been stationed in Germany; and worked as a store manager with the F.W. Woolworth Co, district manager with the Medic Fair store chain and ended his career Kiddie/Leisure World, retiring in 1995. He moved to Lewes in 1997 to enjoy his retirement years with his love of his life, Vicki. The couple enjoyed traveling all over the country, and he loved driving his Jeep on Cape Henlopen beach to surf-fish.
He was immensely proud of his family. He was a talented singer. He was very service-oriented after his retirement to Lewes, volunteering at Casa San Francisco in Milton, Beebe Hospital’s Cardiac Rehab, Cheer Center and the Men’s Club of Angola by the Bay.
Cahill was preceded in death by his wife, Viola P. “Vicki” Cahill, who passed on April 23, 2009; and by his siblings, Alexander E. Cahill, Rosemary Huettinger, Daniel Cahill, Patricia Heppner and Jean Hays. He is survived by his greatest accomplishments, his five children and their spouses, Patricia Mason (and Richard) of Newark, Del., Kevin Cahill (and Cindy) of Elkton, Md., Paul Cahill (and Wendy) of Fair Hill, Md., Susie Murphy (and Dave) of Middletown, Del., and Kara Ritter (and Doug) of Millsboro, Del. He was a proud Pop-Pop to Lindsay, Sean, Dalton, Gina, Patrick, Riley, Zachary and Brittany, and Great-Pop-Pop to Finley, Kody and Wesley, and two more great-grandchildren due in May and July 2022. He is also survived by his dear friend Joyce Wegman; his brother Frank Cahill (and Bonnie) of Austin, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where a funeral service will begin at 12:45 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Cahill’s name to Casa San Francisco, Milton, Del., and/or Lewes Cardiac Rehab. Condolences may be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.