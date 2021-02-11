Robert James “Big Rob” Taylor Sr., 61, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021. He was born on Jan. 9, 1960, to the late D. Lynwood Taylor and Sarah E. Taylor in Lewes, Del.
Taylor graduated from Sussex Central High School in 1977. He was very passionate about his sports, playing both football and baseball. He played almost every position on the football field. Taylor played in the Blue-Gold All Star Fame, where only the most elite seniors were invited to participate. He was honored as one of the best football players in the state of Delaware. During baseball season, his position was catcher, but he was well known for trash-talking his opposing team. Taylor was offered a football scholarship to what is now known as Delaware State University.
Taylor married Regina Hopkins and from that union had two children, Robert Taylor Jr. and TaWanda Taylor. He later decided to move to Ohio, where he met and then married his current wife, Anna Allison, on Aug. 21, 2004. He had two stepchildren from that union, Geanna and Erion Burke. Taylor was a family man who cared deeply for his children and grandchildren.
He was passionate about driving his tractor-trailer, driving for more than 20 years until an accident that ended his career. He was employed as a Lyft driver before his passing.
Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, David Lynwood Taylor and Sarah B. Taylor; four sisters, Sylvia Jennie Santiago, Priscilla Snell, Cathy Taylor Hall and Wanda Taylor; and a brother, Dwight E. Taylor. He leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife, Anna Taylor of Ohio; his children, Robert Taylor Jr. and TaWanda Taylor of Millsboro, Del.; two stepchildren, Geanna and Erion Burke of Ohio; five grandchildren, Raequan Houchens, Natalya Roundtree, Nashaya Pope, Danica Taylor of Millsboro and Robert Green IV of Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Saniya Davis Houchens, Jordan Houchens and Lyana Houchens; seven siblings, Shirley Conaway of Harrington, Del., Linda Perry and her husband, Lawerence, of Virginia, Pamela Taylor of Millsboro, Bertha Taylor of Maryland, Bruce Taylor Sr. of Georgetown, Del., Sebrena Taylor of Millsboro, and Gail Reid and husband, Linwood, of Millsboro; his mother-in-law, Jean Smith (and Lewis) of Ohio; a sister-in-law Shauna Matthews and her husband, Reginald, of Ohio; and an uncle, Jack Vann of Dover, Del.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction at this time, services will be private. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.