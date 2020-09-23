Robert J. Shary, 85, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md. He was born Aug. 16, 1935, in Columbia, Lancaster County, Pa., the youngest of five children to George and Clara (Loder) Shary. He was the last of his immediate family.
Shary was a 1953 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army that summer and served 22 months in Korea and Japan before returning to the U.S. and separating from active duty in the fall of 1956. Upon his return to his hometown, he met Cecilia Rose Nagle in 1957 and they were married in April 1959. They were together for 54 years at the time of her passing in 2013.
He entered the transportation field in civilian life and worked for several trucking companies on the East Coast. With the closing of TransCon Lines in 1990, he retired to Sussex County, Del. He was a life member of the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
The couple are survived by two sons, Kevin Patrick of Perry County, Pa., and Timothy Mathew of West Melbourne, Fla.; two granddaughters, Alana and Olivia; and a great-granddaughter, Annaliese.
A graveside service was to be held Sept. 19, 2020, at Henlopen Memorial Gardens in Milton, Del. Arrangements were by Melson Funeral Services, Long Neck Chapel, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.