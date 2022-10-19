On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, Robert J. Robinson, loving partner, brother, and father of two, passed away at the age of 68. He was born in Upper Darby, Pa., on March 16, 1954.
Robert had formerly lived in Delaware County, Pa., for many years before moving to Long Neck, Del., where he found his “Paradise.” He worked locally with Paradise Companies and Amvets Post 2.
Robinson was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Robinson, and his mother, Elizabeth Jane (Lochman) Robinson. He is survived by his children, Robert Robinson of North Philadelphia, Pa., and Patrick Robinson (and Nevada Hornbeck) of Carney’s Point, N.J.; his siblings, Florence Kramer, James (and Rosalie) Robinson, Thomas (and Sharon) Robinson, and Patricia (and Ricky) Bruce; his partner, Kathleen Royles; 10 grandchildren; two nieces; five nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will not be a viewing or service for Robinson, but there will be a celebration of his life, with a date and time to be determined. Condolences can be left online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.