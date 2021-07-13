Robert J. “Bob” Sullivan, 88, of Black Water Village near Dagsboro, Del., passed peacefully on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., with his loving family surrounding his bedside. He was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Scranton, Pa. He was the son of James Patrick Sullivan and Catherine Elizabeth (McDonnell) Sullivan.
He lived in Randallstown, Md., for 39 years and raised children there. He retired from Baltimore County Services in Towson, Md., Jan. 3, 1998. While there, he served seven years as treasurer of Local 921 A.F.S.C.A.M.C.
Bob and Barbara Sullivan relocated to Black Water Village in July 1998. He loved the village, and served 17 years in many roles: board member, architectural chairman and village superintendent. He enjoyed decorating the village at Christmas time. He was always ready to help family, neighbors and friends any way he could. He was a devoted family man, a loving father and Pop Pop, as well as a devoted husband.
“A beautiful life that came to an end, he died as he lived, everyone’s friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one we loved and never will forget. Into thy hands, I commit my soul.”
In addition to his parents, Sullivan was preceded in death by a son, James Daniel, on April 21, 1991, and a grandson, Daniel Corey Sullivan, on March 8, 2013. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 42 years; two sons, Michael James and his wife, Joan, and Rick Steven and his wife, Joy; stepson Kenneth L. Shank and his wife, Cindy; granddaughters Kathleen, Shannon and Christine, Jamie Lengel and husband Brad; and five great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held June 29, 2021, at the Parish of St. Ann in Bethany Beach. Burial was to be at Lake View Park in Sykesville, Md., on June 30, 2021.