Robert J. “Bob” Davis, 75, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Zionsville, Pa., passed away on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. He was born in Trenton, N.J., on June 12, 1946, son of the late Ralph Davis and Eleanor (Mather) Davis.
Davis retired from work as a supervisor with Ford Motor Company in Lansdale, Pa., after 28 years of service.
He was a member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach, Del., and enjoyed making investments and doing his personal finances. He was also a sports enthusiast and an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
In addition to his parents, Davis was preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles E. Davis and John Francis Davis. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn R. (Leister) Davis; four children, Mishelle Lewis and her husband, Michael, of Marietta, Ga., Robert J. Davis II and his wife, Keri, of Pennsburg, Pa., Craig Davis and his wife, Christine, of Coopersburg, Pa., and Jeffrey Davis and his wife, Tara, of Georgetown, Del. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Michael Lewis Jr., Collin Lewis, Parker Lewis, Madison Lewis, Addison Davis, Paige Davis, Avery Davis and Hank Davis; and by two brothers, James Davis and his wife, Bette, of Monticello, Ind., and Steve Davis and his wife, Terry, of Danville, Ind.; and by a sister-in-law, Sylvia Davis of Evansville, Ind.
A memorial service was planned for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 20276 Bay Vista Rd., Rehoboth Beach, Del. A celebration of his life and light luncheon was to follow the services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Davis’ name to the American Lung Association, by visiting www.lung.org, or the American Heart Association by visiting www.heart.org or a charity of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.