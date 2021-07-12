Robert H. Parsons, 87, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at his home on July 8, 2021, in the care of his family and Delaware Hospice. He was born on March 2, 1934, to the late Franklin E. Parsons and Mary E. Thomas Parsons in Salisbury, Md.
Parsons led a very active life. He married his wife, Haddie, and together they raised three children. During his working career, he managed P&M Hatchery, retired from a full career with the United Insurance Company, and co-owned Parson’s Antiques with his wife. He believed in hard work, and especially loved antiques.
His hobbies included a love of the water, and jet skiing. He was a jovial character with a great sense of humor. He always filled a room with his outgoing personality. Most of all, he was a devoted family man and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Parsons was preceded by his beloved wife, Haddie Rust Parsons, in 2019, as well as two brothers, Richard and Thomas Parsons, and a sister, Patricia Parsons. He is survived by his children, Diane Cordrey and her husband Charles, of Dagsboro, Del.; Dennis Parsons and his wife, Patty, of Millsboro, Del.; and Kevin Parsons, also of Millsboro. He is also survived by a brother, Harlon Parsons, and his wife, Barbara, of Oregon. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Brent Parsons and his wife, Terri, of Millsboro; David Parsons and his wife, Dana, of Catonsville, Md.; Samuel Parsons of Millsboro; and Matthew Parsons, also of Millsboro; as well as two great-grandchildren, Jay and Gavin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen’s Memorial Cemetery. Parsons’ pastor, Allen Miller of Community Church of Oak Orchard, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested contributions to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.