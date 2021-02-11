Robert H. “Bob’ Williams Sr., 85, of Millsboro, Del. passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Howard Williams and Ann Schoch Williams.
He was owner/operator of his own trucking company. He liked to play the slots and go out on the boat, and he loved his two feline friends, Dixie and Trixie. He was an easy-going, likeable man who will be missed dearly.
Williams is survived by his wife, Mary Williams of Millsboro; four children, Robert Jr., Michael, Heather and Kelley; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his extended family and friends.
Services were to be private. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home.