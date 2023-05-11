Robert H. “Bob” “Hallsted, 77, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Middletown, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was born in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 31, 1946, son of the late Robert H. Hallsted Sr. and the late Alice (Brown) Hallsted.
He graduated from Claymont High School, in the Class of 1964, and from the University of Delaware, in the Class of 1968. After graduating from college, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, he attended Rutgers Law School and completed his juris doctorate degree.
Hallsted was a practicing attorney in the Wilmington area. After practicing law, he began working at Lowe’s and retired from the Middletown, Del., location, where he enjoyed interacting with customers.
He will be remembered as a very religious man and a voracious reader of religious books and mystery novels. He enjoyed learning the background of all religions and seeing the differing views. He also enjoyed watching British murder mysteries and loved animals — especially his Cavalier King Charles spaniels. He had a passion for photography as well.
Hallsted is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Denise (Lathbury) Hallsted; a son, Matthew Hallsted and his wife, Heather, of Torrance, Calif.; a stepson, Charles Lathbury and his companion, Karen Thompson, of Ocean City, Md.; a brother, Steve Hallsted and his wife, Elaine, of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Nancy Mitchell and her husband, Robert, of Elkton, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del. A service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Hallsted’s name to the Cavalier Rescue USA, in care of Carolyn Stigler, 6400 N. Paseo Tamayo, Tucson, AZ 85750 or by visiting www.cavalierrescueusa.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.